Manual-equipped Toyota GR Supra confirmed for New Zealand

Despite the fact that it's almost three years old now, Toyota's fifth-generation Supra is still being called the "new Supra", and Toyota has finally answered the prayers of the enthusiast.

Ever since it first hit headlines back in 2019, "keyboard warriors and motoring writers" (Toyota New Zealand's words not ours) have been asking about a manual option in the A90. We're now happy to report that not only is it get three pedals and a stick, but it's also coming to New Zealand.

According to the international release, just the 3.0-litre six-cylinder GR Supras will be available with a manual transmission, something that doesn't affect local buyers as the four-banger isn't offered here.

The transmission comes with Toyota IMT tech, which helps by blipping the throttle on downshifts, and making upshifts smoother. The final drive ratio is also being changed from 3.15 to 3.46 to keep things interesting.

Arguably the most interesting aspect of it all is the Hairpin+ function, which will allow for additional wheelspin when taking tight corners on an uphill gradient exceeding 5 per cent.

A limited-edition A91-MT has also been announced for international markets, which adds exclusive colours and an exclusive interior. Toyota New Zealand made no mention of this in the release, so we doubt it's coming here.

When speaking about the new manual-equipped GR Supra, Steve Pragnell of Toyota New Zealand strongly believes it's going to enhance the driving experience.

“Toyota is living up to the promise to make its cars even better with this powertrain change. By allowing the driver to interact with the car and select the optimal gear ratio for the road ahead, the GR Supra driver will enjoy the true delights of a manual, rear wheel drive sports car. Changing gears on a twisty kiwi road is going to be a massive buzz in the manual Supra."

As for the rest of the car, things remain largely the same, with the 3.0-litre turbocharged engine still pumping out 285kW. Retuned suspension and livened up electric power steering round out the changes.