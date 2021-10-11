Marathon runner sets Guinness World Record wearing full F1 kit

If you've ever ran a marathon, you'll know it's no easy feat.

A marathon is about 42km, and takes most people about 4 or 5 hours to complete.

Now, the ideal attire for running such a distance would be something ultra comfy and breathable. Preferably shorts and a singlet, with some quality running shoes.

But imagine running a marathon, the full 42 kilometres, wearing the kit of a F1 driver. That's a fireproof race suit, gloves, undergarments, leather boots, and a helmet.

Sounds crazy, right? Why would someone do such a thing?

Well, someone has.

F1 software developer, George Crawford, completed the London Marathon last week dressed head to toe in Team Aston Martin racer Lance Stroll's helmet and drivers kit. In doing so, he set a new Guinness World Record, finished the run in 3 hours and 58 minutes, and raised $5,000 for mental health charity: Mind.

“Over the last 18 months (has it really been that long?) the coronavirus pandemic has been causing havoc with lives,” Crawford posted on his fundraising page.

“Countless people are struggling with the [effects] of increased stress, worry, and general wellbeing taking a hit - personally, friends, family members. At this trying time, people living with mental health problems have had extra challenges forced upon them; extra challenges that now more than ever the kind and loving people at Mind are providing their services to assist everywhere and anywhere they can.”

At the end of the race, Crawford celebrated with a 'shoey'. He took off his boot, filled it up with congratulatory champagne, and drank it saying the boot "adds flavour," or so he says.