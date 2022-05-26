Maserati MC20 Cielo revealed as a drop-top supercar

It was only a matter of time before Maserati pulled the covers off the drop-top version of the MC20, and today we can reveal that this new convertible is called the 'MC20 Cielo'.

In Italian, 'Cielo' means sky, which is a name that makes sense considering that this car can remove its own roof in around 12 seconds, or just dim the glass roof, turning it from clear to opaque in just seconds.

When the roof is stored, it sits above the engine, so unlike the coupe, you won't be able to see the twin-turbo V6 sitting there, but it's a fair trade-off for drop-top performance.

Like most convertibles, this Cielo is a little heavier than a standard MC20, tipping the scales at 1540kg. This means that it's slightly down on performance, but will still hit 100km/h in three seconds flat.

In the Cielo, the same twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 is used, which makes 463kW and 730Nm. This is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Top speed still sits around the 320km/h mark, although you'd probably want to close the roof if you're attempting a top speed run on the Autobahn.

Prices haven't yet been revealed, but we can imagine that it'll come in a little more expensive than the coupe, which retails locally at $390,000.