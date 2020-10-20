Maserati's MC20 supercar already sold out in New Zealand

Just a couple of months ago, Maserati whipped the covers off its first supercar since the uber-exclusive MC12, and it turns out that punters have been going crazy for it ever since.

Revealed as the MC20, it's a genuine Italian supercar, but you won't find a V12 or even a V8 beneath its engine cover. Instead, this MC20 is powered by a twin-turbo V6, like the Ford GT.

Late last week, Maserati revealed that the MC20 will be coming to both Australian and New Zealand markets, landing here with a sticker price of $390,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

But don't bother dusting off the old cheque book, as every single MC20 allocated for both sides of the Tasman has reportedly been snapped up. But with this popularity, we wouldn't be surprised if the Italian brand makes more available.

Despite the fact that it's cheaper than other supercars offered in New Zealand, the MC20's 3.0-litre V6 makes a hefty 470kW and 730Nm of torque making for a 0-100km/h time of 2.9 seconds.

A fully-electric variant is reportedly in the works that will cut this 0-100km/h time down even further, and offer a range upwards of 380km.

Unlike the McLaren 600LT and the Ferrari Portofino that it's seemingly up against in the supercar realm, this MC20 sounds a lot more limited, meaning that second-hand values have the potential to skyrocket and make it quite the collector's item.