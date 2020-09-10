Maserati's MC20 supercar officially unveiled in both petrol and electric guises

Maserati was the latest manufacturer to fall victim to a leak just one day before the covers were set to be pulled off the highly-anticipated MC20 supercar. Hours after the leak, the MC20 was revealed in full, and it looks like the Italian brand is serious about electrification.

Unlike other Italian manufacturers such as Ferrari and Lamborghini, this new MC20 is going to be offered with both a petrol engine and as an EV. Surprisingly, there's no word of a hybrid variant in the works.

When it comes to the engine, yesterday's speculation was correct with a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 powering the petrol MC20. This is a 1005 Maserati engine, and features Formula 1-inspired tech to boost power figures.

According to the official release, this engine makes a hefty 463kW and 730Nm of torque, which is sent to the rear wheels exclusively through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. A 0-100km/h time of 2.9 seconds is possible before hitting a top speed of 325km/h.

In terms of the electric version, Maserati hasn't released too many details other than performance and range specs. This battery-powered MC20 will hit 100km/h one tenths of a second faster than the petrol version, and have a range of just 323km.

Thanks to a carbon fibre monocoque tub as well as a lot of carbon fibre components, the MC20 tips the scales at less than 1,500kg giving a power to weight ratio that's best in its class.

A set of 20-inch tri-spoke styled wheels come standard on the MC20, with some serious brakes sitting behind them. These rotors measure 380mm and the front, and 350mm at the rear.

On the inside, the MC20 features all the standard tech that you'd expect from a modern supercar. A 10-inch digital gauge cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment display sits in the dash, and a lot of carbon fibre is used across the cabin.

From the release, it look like Maserati isn't planning on selling the MC20 until 2022, meaning keen buyers will have to be patient. We can imagine New Zealand pricing and availability will be revealed closer to that date.