Maserati's new MC20 supercar leaks online ahead of official launch

Back in 2004, Maserati decided to build an insane, V12-powered supercar to compete in the FIA GT Championship. Out of this, 25 road-going MC12s were sold to the public, making it an extremely sought-after vehicle.

Fast forward sixteen years, and the Italian brand has turned to that same car for inspiration, and built a supercar that's a lot less hardcore, but will keep up with the fastest hypercars of today.

Click here to view all Maserati listings on DRIVEN

Like a lot of modern releases, Maserati had quite a hard time keeping the MC20 under wraps, and images were leaked overnight, ahead of the official launch that's set to take place tomorrow morning.

Looking a lot more reserved than the MC12, the most intriguing exterior aspects of the MC20 are the "butterfly wing" doors. Aside from these, the MC20's styling is reasonably reserved.

Under the rear hatch sits a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine that reportedly makes 470kW and 730Nm of torque. This allows the coupe to hit 100km/h in 2.9 seconds before topping out at 325km/h.

According to a report, the MC20 tips the scales at just over 1400kg, which is thanks to the use of aluminum and composite materials. Opting for the six-cylinder engine over powerplants would also keep the kerb weight low.

While it is yet to be confirmed by the brand, this MC20 will also be available with an electric drivetrain, that reportedly cuts the 0-100km/h time down to 2.8 seconds. A range of around 400km is also said to be available from the electric MC20.

On the inside, the Maserati looks just as reserved as the exterior, with a couple of digital displays in the dash, and a rotary gear selector.