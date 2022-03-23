Maserati will have an EV variant for every new model by 2025

Maserati recently confirmed it'll have an electrified variant for every new model by 2025. And yes, that includes the MC20 supercar.

Maserati's EV range, which will kick off with a GranTurismo car dubbed Folgore (Italian for thunderbolt, and the name for Maserati's electric vision), which is expected to look similar to the Alfieri concept.

The car will use electric drivetrain tech developed in Formula E, and is speculated to derive power from the turbo V6 used in the MC20.



It'll produce an impressive 890kW and is expected to achieve the 0-100km/h sprint in less than three seconds. The top speed, according to Maserati, will be over 300km/h.

The 2023 Maserati Grecale also joins the fold as the Italian brand’s second-ever SUV. This car will hit the markets later this year and will offer both ICE and hybrid powertrain options, with a pure-electric variant on its way.

The Grecale is smaller than the Levante, and will compete against vehicles such as the Porsche Macan, Jaguar F-Pace, and BMW X3.

The small SUV will offer four trim variants: The GT, Modena, and Trofeo, and a limited “PrimaSerie” launch edition. The GT (producing 220kW) and Modena (producing 424kW) both feature a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid powertrain.

The Trofeo will be the top-tier performance-oriented Grecale variant, featuring a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 that produces 390kW and is said to be heavily inspired by Formula 1.

The automaker plans to have zero combustion-engined models left by 2030, and will also release an all-electric sportscar within this time.