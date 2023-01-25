Massive mid-life update for Tesla rival

Redesigned alloy wheels, subtly reworked bumpers or perhaps some new paint.

Mid-life updates for new models roll along a well-worn path.

But electric cars are changing that.

After previously offering downloadable performance upgrades similar to a new operating system for your smartphone, Polestar is rebooting its electric car for the 2024 model year.

The electric brand’s chief executive, Thomas Ingenlath, says the updated machine blends improved looks with significant engineering changes.

“Typically in the car industry, a facelift introduces superficial visual changes that often destroy the original intention of the car’s design theme,” he says.

“With the new model year Polestar 2, we rather went below the surface and upgraded substantial tech and mechanical components of the electric drivetrain.

“This is the best Polestar 2 yet, and with the updated front design with the new SmartZone, the best looking one, too.”

Prices for the model will be revealed in the next couple of months ahead of its debut in the second half of the year.

The tweaked Polestar 2 hides sophisticated sensors such as a front-facing camera and radar behind a new panel similar to that found on the upcoming Polestar 3.

But the biggest difference is under the skin, where wholesale changes amount to trading in a Toyota Camry for a BMW 3 Series.

Two-wheel-drive versions of the current car send 170kW and 330Nm to the front wheels but the updated version delivers 220kW and 490Nm to the rear tyres.

Polestar says the revised machine reaches 100km/h in 6.2 seconds, some 1.2 seconds quicker than its predecessor.

All-wheel-drive versions promise rear-biased handling along with an increase in power from 300kW and 660Nm to 310kW and 740Nm, reducing its 0-100km/h dash to 4.5 seconds.

An optional performance pack brings a boost to 350kW, returning a 4.2 second sprint.

Joakim Rydholm, Polestar’s head of chassis development, says the updated car will be better to drive.

“Changing from front- to rear-wheel drive in the single-motor variants, and recalibrating the torque ratio in the dual-motor variant for an increased rear-wheel drive feel, elevates the Polestar 2 driving experience to a whole new level,” he says.

“The updated Polestar 2 is an even more playful and agile car, retaining its compactness and complete sense of control, while at the same time becoming more mature with added comfort.”

Battery updates include a larger 82kWh unit in long-range versions that boosts maximum range by 105 kilometres to 592km in all-wheel-drive models. The new rear-drive version’s endurance grows by 84 kilometres to 635km.

Big battery versions also accept charge at a faster rate than before, shortening charge times with 205kW of charging power.

- news.com.au