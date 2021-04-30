Mazda confirms local pricing for the all-electric MX-30 SUV

Over the years, Mazda has given the 'MX' name to a number of models, with the most notable being the MX-5 roadster that has since become an icon amongst enthusiasts.

Given the reputation that this badge has amongst the motoring community, Mazda will only put it on its most important models, and the all-new MX-30 electric SUV is a perfect fit.

In just a couple of months, the MX-30 hit Mazda showrooms across the country, and serve as the very first battery electric vehicle (BEV) offered by the Japanese brand.

Carrying a reasonably small 35.5kWh battery, the MX-30 is pitched as the stylish electric SUV that you'd use around town, and on the daily commute. This power pack is good for 224km of range on a full charge, according to the NEDC cycle.

A single electric motor mounted on the front axle powers the front wheels exclusively, and produces 107kW/271Nm. In terms of performance, it will hit 100km/h in 9.7 seconds and has a top speed of 140km/h.

Like most Mazda models, this MX-30 is quite quirky with its "freestyle" inspired by the RX-8, and the usage of cork as well as recycled materials throughout the interior.

Mazda New Zealand is planning to exclusively offer the Takami model locally, which starts at $74,990. Like all new Mazdas, it comes with Mazdacare, as well as a separate eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.

We were lucky enough to all get behind the wheel of this electric MX-30 at the local launch, so look out for an upcoming first drive story.