Mazda confirms the rotary engine's revival, but with a catch

Back in 2019, Mazda revealed its very first electric vehicle in the form of the MX-30, but with a range of just 200km on a full charge, critics were left wondering how it would perform in the real world.

After numerous rumours were thrown around about a rotary range extender to combat this questionable range, Mazda has finally confirmed plans to add these units to the MX-30 in 2022.

Click here to view all Mazda listings on DRIVEN

According to Japanese reports, the MX-30's sales numbers have been affected by the model's low range, a problem that Mazda plans to fix by adding the rotary-powered range extender.

The Japanese brand plans to double the range from 200km to 400km with the addition of the range extender. This should not only ease range anxiety in customers, but also add a point of difference with the revival of the rotary engine.

For those who aren't familar, a rotary engine works off a spinning triangle in a casing, rather than using pistons and camshafts. This results in a smoother operation, making it perfect for the application.

For years, Mazda was known for making awesome little rotary-powered cars, but high maintenance needs and poor fuel economy meant that the engine died with the RX-8 back in 2012.

Here's hoping Mazda has ironed out those issues for its use in the MX-30, and along the same lines, we're also holding out for a rotary engine to be used in the upcoming RX-9 (if it is still even happening).