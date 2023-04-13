Mazda joins research association for next generation automobile fuels

Mazda has become the seventh member of the Research Association of Biomass Innovation for Next Generation Automobile Fuels, an organisation that was established to promote technological research on the use of biomass as well as efficient production of bioethanol fuel for automobiles to realise a carbon-neutral society.

The Research Association was established on July 1, 2022 by a group of six companies, including the ENEOS Corporation and the Toyota Tsusho Corporation (a company within Toyota that undertakes local infrastructure and industrial development), as well as four carmakers: Suzuki, Subaru, Daihatsu and Toyota. Mazda’s entry brings the total number of participating companies to seven.

Hiroyuki Yamashita, Senior Principal Engineer responsible for technological research at Mazda, said, “We are very honored to have received this invitation from the Research Association of Biomass Innovation for Next Generation Automobile Fuels."

"Through the Research Association, we will work together with other member companies to promote research and development on production technology for bioethanol fuel and other technologies."

"We will make every effort to increase the potential of carbon neutral fuels, a promising option for achieving a carbon neutral society.”

In addition, Koichi Nakata, Chairman of the Board of the Research Association of Biomass Innovation for Next Generation Automobile Fuels, stated, “Carbon neutral fuels are a leading energy option for realising a carbon neutral society.