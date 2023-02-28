Mazda New Zealand's original 'Zoom Zoom' car turns 20 with special edition

It's an SUV world, but Mazda New Zealand is marking two decades of the Mazda6 sedan and wagon with a "limited-run" 20th Anniversary Edition. It also happens to mark 20 years of the Japanese maker's "Zoom-Zoom" global branding, which was launched at the same time.

The Anniversary Edition's 2.5-litre turbo engine has been tweaked (presumably changes also coming to the standard Mazda6 2.5T), with power up from 170kW to 173kW. Torque remains at 420Nm maximum, but the pulling power available at 4250rpm has increased by 8Nm.

The six-speed automatic transmission has also been updated to provide "a more direct upshift response", and the throttle response has been sharpened.

The Anniversary Edition is available exclusively in Mazda's new Rhodium White metallic - also used on the forthcoming CX-60 SUV. Other design features include a high-gloss silver for the aluminium wheels and grille mesh, and an anniversary emblem on the exterior.

The interior is dominated by tan, with Leganu faux-suede and Nappa leather. The front seat head rests are also embossed with the 20th anniversary logo adding a touch of extravagance and making the car feel even more special.

Other equipment includes 11-speaker Bose audio, power-adjusted heated/vented front seats, wireless phone charging, 360deg monitor, glass power sliding and tilt sunroof, heated steering wheel and heated rear seats.

The Mazda6 20th Anniversary model is available from Mazda dealerships nationwide at $60,990 for the Sedan and $61,990 for the Wagon. It's now the only Mazda6 sedan you can buy, although the wagon continues in GSX and Takami (turbo) forms.