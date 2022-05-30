Mazda RX-8 gets a reverse restomod with a '70s RX-3 facelift

It's a Mazda RX-8 with the face of a '70s Mazda RX-3, the RX-38 combines the two models into this very unique package.

The car is on sale through the site goo-net.com, with its added widebody lot, big fender flares, and RX-3-esque face. Underneath the modifications, though, lies an RX-8 with its standard manual transmission, upgraded brakes, an upgraded suspension, and 18-inch wheels.

It's certainly an interesting combination, trying to combine the rounded edges of one car with the sharp edges of another.

The car is finished in a pale blue colour and has been modified to take full advantage of the widebody kit with the 18-inch Volk Racing wheels coming right up to meet the edge of the fenders.

While we can't be sure of exact stats, in theory, the engine should produce about 184kW, and according to the ad, the car has only been driven 85,000km.

It's listed for 2,798,000 yen ($33,657 NZD) and comes with two years of complimentary maintenance.