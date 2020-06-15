Mazda's new ute looks like a CX-5 on steroids in latest sneak peak

As the world prepares for the unveiling of Mazda's all-new BT-50 ute this week, the firm has revealed another wee teaser of its new pick-up's interesting looks.

The teaser shows the BT-50's headlight up close, underlining that the model is going to adhere to the manufacturer's 'Kodo' design language present on its other models. The new BT-50's front fascia looks set to follow similar lines to the CX-5 and CX-8 with its use of chrome and soft lines.

Read more: All-new Mazda BT-50 to be launched this month, here's what we know so far

The tease aligns with comments made by Mazda design boss Ikuo Maeda in an interview with CarsGuide a few years ago where he talked about how the ute will balance looking 'masculine and strong' with simultaneous adoption of Kodo design cues.

"The rear area of the truck itself is very difficult to use [Kodo] design language, but I could try," he said. "I myself think the truck should look masculine and strong, and really like a truck. It might be difficult to try this kind of design, with all the light reflections, to a truck. It's tough."

This is the second teaser posted by Mazda, following on from last week's subtle shadowed snap of the ute showcasing its silhouette and D-Max-asque bed and taillight.

As previously reported, the BT-50 shares the same platform as the new Isuzu D-Max. Engines are yet to be confirmed, as is local availability.

The global launch of the Mazda BT-50 is scheduled to take place on Wednesday June 17. Stay tuned to DRIVEN for full updates.

