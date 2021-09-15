Mazda's popular CX-5 gets updated looks for 2022

As one of the most popular mid-sized SUVs around the world, it's little surprise to see Mazda keeping on top of the CX-5 updates. Just recently, the Japanese brand debuted a facelifted model for 2022.

Official news of this update comes just a week after the refreshed CX-5 was spotted and leaked online.

As the leak suggested, the exterior changes to the 2022 CX-5 are subtle, but refresh the SUV's look. A re-designed front bumper sits beneath a new grille, and at the back, sleeker LED taillights are the main changes.

According to Mazda, the changes are more than skindeep, with the chassis and suspension also benefitting from a few changes that are said to make for a more quiet and comfortable driving experience.

Along with a more responsive six-speed automatic transmission, the all-wheel drive CX-5s get a new off-road mode accessible from the Mazda intelligent Drive Select rotary dial.

On the inside, all trim levels get updated seats with improved back support, and a wireless phone charger in the centre console.

Level 2 driving autonomy comes to the CX-5 in the form of Cruising and Traffic Support to the iActivesense safety suite.

Engine options have stayed the same in international markets, so we can imagine the trio of petrol and diesel options will remain here in New Zealand.

Mazda New Zealand is yet to confirm these changes for the CX-5 locally, so we'll keep you posted when official word is given.