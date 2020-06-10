Mazda teases look of all-new BT-50 pick up ahead of launch

A week out from its global reveal, Mazda has issued a cheeky sneak peek at its next-gen BT-50 ute.

The blacked-out image offers little insight into the BT-50's new looks (not even if you open it in Photoshop and ramp up the shadows. Believe us, we tried), but there are a couple of nuggets to take away from the mysterious image.

Apart from the contoured bonnet and traditional proportions, the next-gen GT-50 appears to also have tailights very similar to what appears on the new Isuzu D-Max.

As previously reported, the all-new D-Max and BT-50 share the same underpinnings — a trade of sorts for Mazda, which previously relied upon a platform shared with the Ford Ranger.

Read more: All-new Mazda BT-50 to be launched this month, here's what we know so far

How similar the pairing will appear is one of the two most pressing questions regarding the Japanese manufacturer's new ute. The other question still to be resolved is what engine will appear under he bonnet, with most topping it'll be powered by the 3.0-litre 139kW/450Nm turbo-diesel out of the D-Max.

The global launch of the Mazda BT-50 is scheduled to take place on Wednesday June 17. Stay tuned to DRIVEN for full updates.

To view Mazda BT-50s listed for sale on DRIVEN, click here