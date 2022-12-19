McLaren confirms stealth fighter tech coming to cars

McLaren’s next-generation supercars will feature technology borrowed from the world of fighter jets.

The supercar brand says a new partnership with American aerospace outfit Lockheed Martin Skunk Works will give it an advantage over the competition.

Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works department says the vast majority of its work is top secret.

Famous for building the F-117 stealth bomber and record-setting SR-71 reconnaissance jet, the secretive outfit recently built a “Darkstar” hypersonic jet prop for the Top Gun: Maverick film that reportedly captured the attention of Chinese spy satellites.

The Skunk Works’ parent company is responsible for NASA’s latest Orion spacecraft, as well as modern F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning fighter jets.

McLaren has not revealed exactly how its cars will profit from the partnership.

Potential benefits could stem from the aerospace firm’s expertise with aerodynamics, working with composite materials and lightweight alloys, digital pilot displays, software expertise, drive-by-wire controls and the ability to collate and organise reams of data from myriad sources into something that benefits the car and driver.

Darren Goddard, McLaren Automotive’s chief technical officer, said the company’s “disruptive solutions” should result in better cars.

“Working alongside an iconic company such as Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, renowned for their visionary focus on the future, is a natural fit,” he said.

“We hope this is the start of a longer and deeper collaboration that will benefit our customers in the long-term.”

McLaren took an example of its hybrid-powered Artura supercar to the tech firm, parking it alongside the non-flying Darkstar film prop.

Set to reach Australian owners next year, the Artura combines a carbon fibre chassis with a 500kW hybrid engine and sophisticated aerodynamics.

- news.com.au