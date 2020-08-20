McLaren driver left red-faced after destroying $300K supercar in 30km/h zone

While it might take a lot of hard work to be able to afford a supercar such as a McLaren 570S, getting behind the wheel of one does not turn you into a highly-skilled driver.

One McLaren owner over in England recently found this out the hard way, after their shiny pink supercar was written off while speeding down a narrow residential street.

According to a local report, the supercar lost control and ploughed into a stationary Volkswagen Golf that was parked on the side of the street. While the driver escape without injury, the same can't be said for the car.

Images of the aftermath show the coupe sitting in the street with its whole front end mangled. The front right quarter panel looks to have taken the brunt of the impact, with the guard scrunched into the windscreen.

Judging from the broken hubcaps lying in front of the McLaren it's easy to see that the Golf was hit with a fair bit of pace, and the sand spread across the road suggests a lot of engine fluid was spilled.

Taking to Twitter to share the images, London Fire Brigade borough commander for Camden, Simon Tuhill didn't have much sympathy for the McLaren driver.

“We go to many incidents involving crashed vehicles but not that many where one of those vehicles is a McLaren 520. Crews from Euston attended this RTC on Montagu Mansions last week to make the scene safe after a driver lost control.”

That final sentence sounds like a polite way to call the driver an idiot.