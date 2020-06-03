McLaren driver left red-faced after police mock him for crashing $200K supercar

As a car enthusiast, there isn't much worse than crashing your pride and joy ride, especially if it costs as much as an average house deposit in Auckland.

Over the weekend, an incredibly unfortunate drier in England managed to veer off the road in his McLaren 570S before smashing through a lamp post and hitting a brick wall head-on.

While the cause of the accident isn't yet known, the most popular theory across the internet is that the driver simply lost control of the rear-wheel drive supercar while attempting to show off.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the crash that left the McLaren with severe frontal damage.

Adding insult to injury, local police poked fun at the driver after arriving on the scene, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the crash

"Somehow the driver of this McLaren couldn’t keep the car on the straight road in a 40 mile per hour limit. Investigations continue…"

The Surrey Police account was more than happy to continue the banter with other Twitter users, replying with "If he had any at all" to a question about the driver's talent.

A Chief Inspector from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit later issued an apology to the driver, stating that his officers didn't intend to "to cause any offence or belittle the severity of the incident."