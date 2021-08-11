McLaren F1 roadster rendered as the best-looking convertible that never was

As one of the most iconic supercars that the world has ever seen, the McLaren F1 holds a special place in most enthusiasts' hearts with its stunning looks and mind-bending performance.

Given that the F1 was built as the most hard-core road car of its time, there was no interest in lopping the top off and selling it in roadster form, but recent renders show what could've been.

Rendered by LMM Design, these shots look far too real, and look like they could've been taken out of a magazine from the ninties. Even the gorgeous purple hue looks perfectly period correct.

While the front has been left untouched, the changes start with the doors, where the windows are fully retracted. In the original car, the windows weren't able to retract fully due to the complex butterfly-opening doors.

Interestingly, the roof scoop has been moved from the (non-existent) roof and placed between the seats. Thanks to its protruding nature here, it somewhat looks like a cannon, but still cool nonetheless.

As with most supercar roadsters, a pair of nacelles sit behind each headrests, and a clear section of material sits behind the air intake, exposing the naked carbon fibre tubes.

Despite the fact that it looks like a two seater, the F1 roadster has retained its three-seat configuration, with the driver sitting between the two passenger seats.

While it defeats the purpose of a hard-core track car, it's interesting to see what could've been if McLaren was looking to appeal to Hollywood's rich and famous with the F1.