McLaren is putting the 'art' in Artura

McLaren is putting the 'art' in Artura. Working in collaboration with artist, Nat Bowen, it has created a vivacious, multi-coloured art car based on its latest hybrid supercar model.

It's an exploration of “Chromology,” representing the psychology behind colours. The vibrantly rainbow-coloured Artura also explores the themes of “Art” and “Future,” says McLaren.

It has been an honour to work with McLaren Automotive on this exciting concept and display it as part of my first solo exhibition in Dubai,” says Bowen.

“My goal was to provide a truly immersive experience and transport the visitors into a meditative state away from everyday distraction, as well as allow them to further explore and develop their relationship with colour.”

The artist used translucent resin pigments that adapt to the light and reflect and absorb the work’s surroundings.

“We are delighted to have collaborated with Nat Bowen to showcase the all-new McLaren Artura featuring her signature multi-layered artwork in the iconic surroundings of the ME Dubai,” says Mohamed Fawzi, McLaren’s market director for the Middle East and Africa.

“The exhibition received phenomenal reception from the attending guests and allowed us to successfully engage with the extremely passionate art community in Dubai and the rest of the Middle East region.”

The car is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 and an electric motor with a combined output of 500kW.

The Artura art car will be on display at Bowen’s solo exhibition at the ME Dubai hotel between February 24 and March 31.