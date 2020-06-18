McLaren pays tribute to iconic F1 GTR with the 720S Le Mans Special Edition

Roof scoops on supercars are objectively cool, and for some reason, they're nowhere to be seen in this day and age. That was until McLaren revealed a special new 720S.

Celebrating the success that the iconic F1 GTR had at Le Mans back in 1995, this 720S Le Mans Special Edition wears a similar livery, rocks similar wheels, but most importantly, features a roof scoop.

Like every special edition McLaren, this Le Mans special will be built in extremely limited numbers, with just 50 set for production. 16 of those have been already confirmed for Europe.

Customers will be able to choose between two exterior finishes including McLaren Orange or Sarthe Grey. On the inside, the Alcantara-covered cabin will have either orange or grey accents based on the exterior colour choice.

To match the original GTR, these special 720S models feature lower front and rear bumpers, as well as lowered side skirts. The livery sweeps across these skirts to the grey rear bumper, and features a “McLaren 25 anniversary Le Mans” logo.

Adding to these unique features is the set of five-spoke LM wheels, the fully-functional roof scoop, gold-coloured callipers, and carbon fibre louvered front fenders. A set of carbon fibre racing seats can be found inside, as well as a VIN starting with 298, as a nod to the number of laps completed in 1995.

Surprisingly, the 720S' powertrain has remained unchanged here, with the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 pumping out 530kW and 770Nm of torque. This is enough to propel the supercar to 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds before topping out at 341km/h.

Orders are open for this 720S Le Mans, with pricing starting from $500,000 over in the UK. Deliveries are set to start in September.