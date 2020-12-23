McLaren unveils the Sabre, its most extreme non-hybrid yet

A few wealthy fans of McLaren over in America will be having a very nice Christmas this year, as the British brand has just revealed its latest supercar in limited numbers, and is a USA exclusive.

Dubbed the Sabre, this extreme-looking machine combines the looks of the Senna and Long Tail hypercars, to create a car that somehow manages to look better than both.

According to the British brand, the Sabre makes use of “ideas and innovations that global homologation would not permit.” No specifics were mentioned to back up these claims, but there are a couple of clues across the car.

Like the Senna, the Sabre wears an enormous wing, but this time, it is built into the bodywork of the car rather than protruding out from the rear. Beneath it sits an equally enormous diffuser.

A set of 'over fenders' side along the side of the car's body, but again, they're not as intense as those found on the Senna, and look quite good in this application.

When it came to technical details, McLaren was quite tight-lipped about the Sabre, but we do know that it is the fastest no-hybrid supercar to ever come from the British brand.

Like all its other cars, the Sabre makes use of a twin-turbo V8 engine that pumps out a hefty 614kW and 800Nm of torque. This gives it a top speed of 351km/h and also the title of the fastest two-seater McLaren ever.

Reports state the first Sabre has already been delivered to its new owner in Beverly Hills, and just another 14 examples are set for production. Unfortunately, all of these have also been accounted for.

Because of this, we can imagine that pricing will never be released for this extreme model, and punters can only hope to grab one when it pops up on the second-hand market for three times the RRP.