Me and My Bike: Fasi's a Honda man

Fasitua Amosa is a New Zealand-based Samoan actor known for his roles in The Tattooist, Baby Gone and Golden Boy. He plays Steven Naseri in the series The Gulf, screening Mondays at 9pm on TV3.

How long have you been riding and how many bikes have you owned in that time?

I’ve been riding about eight years now. I’ve owned four bikes in that time: my learner’s bike, a bike that got stolen, a bike I’ve taken to pieces to put back together (it’s still in pieces) and my current bike.

What is your current bike?

It’s a 1993 Honda CB750 Nighthawk.

What attracted you to this particular bike?

I’m a fan of Honda for its engine reliability and it seemed to be a great platform for customisation. The 750cc gave me heaps more power than my learner’s bike (250cc), which is necessary for a heavy person like myself.

What’s the allure of riding a motorcycle?

It’s the best “me” time. You feel like an individual but you are hyper-connected to the elements. You feel the wind. You smell the air. You feel like you’re flying. Roads become flight paths and your bike gives you the superhuman powers of speed, strength and agility. You can get up steep inclines, go long distances and access remote places so long as you have the skill and stamina to control your machine.

It’s the same joy and happiness you get on your bicycle but with way more power. And we know what comes with great power… if you’re not responsible, with the way you ride, your situational awareness, your ego, those same elements you enjoy can also harm you.

Which is your biking philosophy: ride as much as possible or for pleasure?

Ride your own ride. Ride for your own reasons and be okay with that. If you’re a fair-weather rider, great. Enjoy and be safe. If you’re an all-weather rider, awesome.

Enjoy and be safe. If you’re an a-hole rider, calm down, it’s everybody’s road.

What is something your motorcycle must have as a feature?

A comfortable seat. I did 883km in a day once and that was all made possible by my seat. But then that’s because I like to tour. Some people don’t, so for them fashion trumps function. If I ever get around to customising my bike, a pretty but comfortable seat is a must.

Have you taken part in any motorcycle coaching such as the Ride Forever courses?

Yes, I’ve done the Bronze and Silver Ride Forever courses. Absolutely great!

What was your biggest take away from the coaching?

Braking. Feeling the difference, in a safe space, of the massive difference between the power of the front and the rear brake was an eye-opener.

I do plan on doing some off-road rider training. Everyone that’s done motocross or trails are more confident on a bike that’s going sideways or slipping, which I feel is a good skill to have for road riding. Losing traction for whatever reason is always a surprise so you need to know how to deal with it.

Is there anyone with who you regularly share the riding experience?

I ride with the Every Sunday Motorcycle Collective. The group is more about the biker than the bike. We’re a collective that loves bikes and also like hanging out and checking in with each other. Our motto is “No bigots. No bullies.” That kinda sums up the tone of our group.

If you could have any bike under the sun (past, present, or recently announced), what would it be?

Late-model highly customised Honda Africa Twin, any year. I’d strip it back, make it look more street and post-apocalyptic.

If you were to give one piece of advice to someone looking at starting out in motorcycling, what would it be?

Don’t skimp on safety gear. It’s tempting to spend it all on the bike, but good gear can be the difference between life and death.

You’ve got a full tank of gas and perfect riding conditions. Where are you riding?

Blenheim to Hanmer Springs through the Molesworth Station.