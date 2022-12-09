Me and My Car: Jupiter Project and the Opel duo

Sponsored Content

What are you driving?

M: I’m in the 2022 Opel Mokka-e!

G: And I’m cruising around in the 2022 Opel Corsa-e!

Why this model and what do you like about it?

M: The bold, athletic design of the Mokka-e represents perfect contemporary taste. I personally just love how beautiful the car is. The amount of attention it gets is absurd haha

G: I love that the Corsa-e is a small car that doesn’t feel small - it’s a lot more spacious than you think at first glance. Plus, I love the fact that it is jam packed with amazing technological features that make it a real joy to drive. I’m totally converted by the smoothness and instant torque that EVs deliver! I’d recommend that people give it a test drive to try the amazing handling and power of the Corsa-e for themselves.

What’s your favourite part about your car?

M: Beauty AND intelligence - The level of innovation and intelligence in this car is something else! Automatic cruise control. Automatic Emergency Breaking. Matrix Headlights to name a few! Also the Touch screen Opel Pure Panel feels like I’m in Minority report!

G: There are so many innovative features in the Corsa-e that it’s tough to choose - but aside from the many driving & safety advancements that the car possesses, I love the comfort and practical features such as the wireless charging pad for my phone and I can’t get over the beauty of the Moonroof! There’s something special about having so much light in the cockpit during the day & feeling the sunshine on your skin, as well as getting the opportunity to glance up at the stars & the Moon on a clear night! The cutest thing is - my 20 month old really loves going with Daddy on a trip as he loves looking up through the Moonroof!

Who else gets to drive it, and where?

M: Haha I think my partner loves the Mokka even more than I do. So I’m forced to ride shotgun every now and then.

G: My wife has been too scared to get near it just yet - she knows that I’m a bit too protective during the honeymoon phase… but hopefully she’s close to being ready to experience what I’ve been talking her ear off for about a month now!

Anything you don’t like about it?

M: Being one of the first few Opel owners means I don’t see too many of us out there, so that’s a shame! Would love to see some other colourways on the roads. Given the demand for the cars it will be soon enough I’m sure.

G: I haven’t even given that a thought until this question came up. But I would say it’s almost too quiet, I sometimes don’t know it’s even on! I expected the switch to an EV to be more of an adjustment but it has been so easy that I can’t think of why I didn’t make the switch earlier.

What do you always have in your car?

M: I always have a coffee with me and the funny part is - my order’s always a Mocha. How’s that for serendipity!

G: I always keep a few practical items in my glovebox - sunscreen, eclipse mints, headphones, hand sanitiser and baby wipes (all the other Dads out there know what I’m talking about!)

Money no object, what’s your dream car?

M: Murcielago. I dunno... just one of those fixated childhood dream cars!

G: A mid-1980s Ferrari Testarossa is definitely my dream car. It’s so beautiful and has got to be one of the most iconic & recognisable cars ever made.

What do you think of the electric car future?

M: Ever since human kind invented fire - innovation, technology and breakthrough is in our genetic code. However with every advance we have a social responsibility to act ethically. Cars were an amazing advance in technology and EVs are the future of how we can remain sustainable. It’s all about the kind of legacy we want to leave for our future generations.

G: I truly believe that in all aspects of life - there is really no point fighting development and innovation. It’s always better to try and harness technology to improve the way we do things and to drive our species forward. We are lucky to live in a beautiful and clean country like New Zealand and we should all enjoy the responsibility & challenge of taking care of this wonderful environment for our future generations. There is a very poignant Native American proverb that comes to mind - “we do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children” - and it really doesn’t get more fitting than that!