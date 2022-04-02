ME & MY CAR: Country connection

What exactly are you driving?

A Volkswagen Amarok ute, one of two that are supplied by Volkswagen for the IHC Calf & Rural Scheme.

What does the Amarok offer that’s suited to your needs with IHC?

It allows me to do my job. It’s perfect for driving in town and out in the rural country roads, it handles like a car, and it’s very comfortable with all the extras.

The Amarok is perfect for my farm visits – even into places that would not be so accessible with a car. I never worry that I am going to drive down a road that it can’t handle! And believe me, I have done that in the past.

I love my job as IHC Calf & Rural Scheme coordinator. I often need to drive long distances, particularly around the South Island to some remote and isolated areas to meet with the amazing supporting dairy farmers, transporters and PGG Wrightson Livestock representatives.

The Amarok is a real connector between us and our rural supporters; it helps us say thank you face to face and it helps us go that extra mile. After doing this job for 26 years, I know how much the farmers appreciate that personal contact.

When I transport all the supplies to IHC’s storage area, I can fit everything in the cargo tray, and when it’s time to distribute the supplies nationwide, it again provides excellent load capabilities.

Having confidence in a vehicle is very important, and that’s what I feel when I’m travelling around, whether I’m on my own or with family and friends. And I mustn’t forget my dog, Yakira.

The cargo tray with its secure cover is awesome for all the extra stuff in a job like this… including the kitchen sink.

What’s the best/most interesting feature for your use?

It really looks great and it’s a multi-task vehicle; I love what you can fit into it. Having a large cargo tray is so handy – it’s up for any job I throw “in it”.

What do you always have in your car?

My coffee, especially when I am heading off on a long trip. I also make sure I can connect my phone and listen to Spotify.

Who else gets to drive it and when?

I mostly drive it, plus my family - that is, when I half-heartedly hand it over. Our fundraising team is also welcome to drive it when during visits to the deep south.

Money no object, what’s your dream car?

This might sound a little clichéd, but I currently have my dream car, it’s a Volkswagen Golf convertible and I just love it! I’ve had three Golfs, so I am totally into VWs.

But if I had to choose another car (twist my arm) it would be an Audi, probably an e-tron S Sportback SUV.

Would you be interested in an electric ute?

I wouldn’t say no to an electric ute, especially considering my dream car would be electric. Seriously, if it helps our planet then I’m into it.

What do you think about driverless cars?

Now that’s an interesting thought – I kind of like having control, so there might be a battle for the steering wheel.

I know some of the roads I travel for my IHC role are very remote and outside of any current network connection; Google Maps isn’t even an option, so that would be a worry.

But then sometimes I think we could cover many miles and not have driver fatigue, which would be awesome, especially when you live at the bottom of the South Island. Wouldn’t it be nice to travel, look out the windows at all our wonderful scenery and sleep (well maybe not sleep, that might be pushing it) but arrive refreshed and ready to enjoy your destination?