Me & My Car: These rally enthusiasts carry their passion through to road cars

With the WRC kicking off this week, we found a pair of new and classic Toyota rally legends.

MARK HOLROYD

What are you driving?

A 2020 Toyota GR Yaris.

Why this model and what do you like about it?

I had a Mitsubishi Evo 9 MR and started to become too precious over it to enjoy the car, because of the increasing value. Then I saw Toyota was making a homologation special; the specification ticked all the boxes for what I want in a car for New Zealand roads, in that it promised AWD, had LSDs and you have the ability to send 70 per cent of the power to the rear, which really helps counter the understeer-nature of front-engine AWD cars.

It’s extremely rewarding to drive dynamically and I like that it can take everything you can throw at it with no worries about mechanical issues - plus it has a warranty!

What has been modified on it?

Everything but the brakes and main powertrain components. I bought the car to enjoy so I’ve spent a lot of time dialing in the suspension and alignment setup and improving the ergonomics of the controls, with things like the CAE Shifter and grip-tape pedals.

What’s your favourite part about your car?

I think the MT-Carbon wing; it’s a legitimately CFDd aero part and it really lifts the aesthetics of the car.

Anything you don’t like about it?

The seats: they’re fine for daily use, comfortable even, however the “harness hoops” are fake and can’t be used, they lack the lateral support you need on track and the passenger seat isn’t height adjustable. They’re going to be replaced anyway as I intend to campaign in Superlap next year, and for that I need race seats and harnesses.

Who is your favourite rally driver of all time?

Richard Burns. He won when I was young and impressionable, and he always gave everything while being a class act. Kalle Rovanperä has put on a display this year that has made compelling watching, what he is doing with that car is beyond what anyone else in the field has an answer for and he’s doing it without breaking a sweat and with a smile.

What do you always have in your car?

A little Lego man of me in racing overalls that has been with me since I was a Touring Car Champion in the Middle East. It’s a bit of a good luck charm.

What’s your favourite rally car of all time?

For me it’s the 2000 Subaru WRC car. I loved the Evo but it didn’t have the wide arches of the Subaru and everything is better with huge arches!

I do think, though, that the GR Yaris (and this current era of hybrid cars) has recaptured something that has been missing for a long time from WRC: these cars are wild! So much so that early in the season, the drivers struggled to control the extra power these things have from the hybrid units as the delivery is instant as they launch out of corners. They have insane anti-lag noises and the aero package means they are always followed by a huge rooster tail of dust, snow, gravel or mud wherever they go!

Will you be going to the WRC in September?

Very much so. I designed my wrap to match the current 2022 WRC car years and I’m hoping that my club for WRC homologation cars will have a small display at the Jacks Ridge power stage on Sunday. I’d also like to organize a convoy of Toyota Celica/GR Yaris to escort the Gazoo Racing WRC cars from the service park to the first stage at Raglan. And I hope to get the drivers to sign my car’s dashboard… basically I’m extremely excited for the whole thing!

ROB HERBERT

What are you driving?

A 1989 Toyota Celica GT4 ST185 rally car.

Why this model and what do you like about it?

I was looking for a competition car that could be an all-rounder, having mostly concentrated on circuit racing classic cars for many years. As a child of the 1980s & early ’90s I was brought up with Group A rallying, so when I saw this advertised, with the Castrol TTE livery, I was sold immediately.

What has been modified on it?

Basically everything. Full motorsport cage, gravel coilovers, RAV4 gearbox for shorter gearing on the gravel, bigger front brakes, hydraulic handbrake, plastic windows, underside armour, various modifications to the engine bay to make her more reliable and take the abuse. Engine itself is basically stock on purpose, again to keep her reliable.

What’s your favourite part of the car?

How it makes you feel driving her. It looks the part; seeing a Celica from this era is rare enough these days, let alone with this throwback livery. I always get a lot of comments, thumbs up and positive feedback at events or even at gatherings. It’s silly, but can also do the job.

Anything you don’t like about it?

I just sold it… to fund a growing family.

Who is your favourite rally driver of all time?

Ari Vatanen. Rothmans Escorts sliding through forests and silly angles - excellent!

What do you always have in your car?

A headset to try and quieten the straight-through exhaust. And water, because it has no aircon or opening windows.

What’s your favourite rally car of all time?

1999 Skoda Octavia WRC Car, the perennial underdog. My wife and I both have Skodas as our daily drivers today.

Will you be going to the WRC in September?

Yes, 100 per cent