ME & MY CAR: Visual cohesion and a cool VW

What are you driving and what do use it for?

I’m driving the Volkswagen Passat Alltrack. I find it’s the best all-rounder and literally ready for anything. I mainly use it for surf trips and lugging my boards around. There’s tons of space in the back for shorter boards and the roof-racks are perfect for those “longer logs”. It’s also great for transporting art materials to my studio or to the job site, because the rubber mats in the back are rugged and can really take a beating.

It’s an absolute gem for versatility. It has the size, but also the ability to zip around as well as offer some sweet, premium features like heated/cooled leather seats and a touch screen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay.

Who else gets to drive it and when?

Ha! Only me. I’m the captain of the Passat.

What’s the best/most interesting feature?

I like the different driving modes. It can go from all-wheel drive and being slightly raised to something more sporty and fast with what they call the Adaptive Chassis Control – automatically responding to road conditions. Cool.

What do you always have in your car?

Coffee mug, water bottle, surfboards, wetsuits, a tent, a beach umbrella, some sunnies… plus a random bucket of spray paint.

Money no object, what’s your dream car?

I tend to dream about older, boxier cars in the 70s/80s era. Sports cars are great, but those old VW beach buses were the best!

What do you think of electric vehicles?

I think it’s inevitable. The future. If the infrastructure is there and it’s easier on the environment it’s a no brainer. They have my vote!

What do you think of driverless cars?

Pretty cool! That said, to be honest I like a good mountain drive or road trip behind the wheel. Can’t beat the Passat Alltrack for that! Plus it gives me a chance to “tune out” and listen to some music without distractions. Except of course for any subtle alerts from the Passat’s safety systems!

What’s your latest mural and what’s it about?

I feel like it’s a gift to the community… almost like a hidden gem off Auckland’s Dominion Road that can be spotted amongst the industry-style buildings. The basic idea was to highlight the layers of culture and diversity in the community, while hoping to inspire and spread some positivity.

- Jason Woodside began his career in New York City, attending the School of Visual Arts in the early 2000s. His work is characterised by vivid colours and fades with contrasting bands of patterns and shapes. Taking inspiration from textiles, light and nature, Woodside plays with various bold textures and public exterior settings to generate “visual cohesion and optimistic emotions”.