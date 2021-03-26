Meet the family that's been motorcycling in New Zealand for over 100 years

For the most part, cars are seen as a means of getting someone from A to B, as quickly and comfortably as possible. Motorcycles, on the other hand, seem to be more enthusiast-friendly with the desire to ride passed through generations.

The Bain family here in New Zealand is a perfect example of this, with over a century of riding between four generations, starting with a bike that was first purchased in 1919.

For this piece, Murray Bain kindly provided information regarding his family's riding history.

Andrew Bain (D.O.B. 24/7/1901)

Grandad bought his first bike in 1919, a Rover two-speed belt drive, he is photographed on it in St Heliers Bay in 1919. He then owned an Indian Scout, followed by a BSA Sloper and then a BSA B31.

He was a self-taught engineer and used the bikes for cheap transport to work. He did his own repairs and oversized pistons by heating them in the coal range and quenching them in cold water.

Gordon Bain (D.O.B. 26/12/1925)

Gordon worked at the St Heliers Post Office and had a BSA B33. His friends rode Matchless, Triumph, Ariel, and HRD Vincent motorcycles.

After working the lads would go racing down Line Road in Glen Innes, which was principally open land at the time, trying to “Ton Up” which was slang at the time for getting over 160kph.

John Bain (D.O.B. 24/5/1935)

John worked for the Labour Dept, his choice of bike was the BSA Bantam. I used to see Uncle John at the Classic Bike Races at Pukekohe, where he is photographed on an Indian racer.

He had a BSA Bantam 175 four-speed, up until his passing in 2010. John was very passionate about the bike being original.

Donald Bain (D.O.B 30/3/1937)

Donald was a Pharmacist and rode a Francis Barnett, although he would borrow his mate's AJS 500, when he went on dates with his girlfriend – hiding the bike so the girl's mum didn’t know they were off out on a bike!

During his National Service at Wigram Airforce Base, he rode Matchless, Triumph, and his personal favourite, the Sunbeam S7, which were widely used by the forces and Police, at the time.

He got a Scholarship and did further flight training in Tiger Moths at Mangere Aerodrome, when it was still a grass airstrip and in his spare time, raced his ‘Franky Barnett’ down the runway, dodging the Tiger Moths, taking off and landing around him.

Murray has been riding bikes since he was 9 years old. At 11, he and his friend scavenged an AJS 500 from the Glendowie tip, got it going, and proceeded to take it to school as a show and tell project.

Throughout his life, Murray has owned 137 motorcycles, with Nortons being his bike of choice, as they are light, quick, and forgiving.

Jedd and Jack Bain D.O.B. (14/6/1991 and 15/4/2002)

Jedd has a Suzuki 650 single thumper and Jack has a Suzuki GN 250.

Jedd is very creative and modifies anything he gets his hands on, whereas Jack is somewhat more conservative, but both enjoy the mobility and freedom, bikes offer, but are careful riders and know to consider every other motorist around them a potential threat.

They have a great riding future ahead of them, in this great country we live in and Murray says that he's very fortunate to be able to ride with them.