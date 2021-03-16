Meet the Kiwi attempting to beat 330km/h on two wheels

Here in New Zealand, we've found quite a bit of fame on two wheels. Whether it was John Britten building the iconic V1000, or Burt Munro breaking records over at Bonneville, we're certainly made a mark.

While his name might not be as known as these other two, John Seccombe is out to put his mark on New Zealand's Landspeed racing world with a supercharged Kawasaki.

This Saturday, a total of 30 participants will meet at Goudies road in Reparoa to race as fast as physically possible down the same 6.4km stretch of tarmac that Racing Ray Williams set his record on.

At the event, Seccombe will be riding a Kawasaki H2R, which is a supercharged 1000cc bike that first gained fame for hitting 400km/h across the Osman Gazi Bridge in Turkey.

According to Seccombe, there are just four of these H2Rs in New Zealand, and when new, cost $100,000. Its supercharged mill pumps out 243kW, and it weighs just 190kg without a rider.

As you can expect, this makes for quite the speed machine, and Seccombe is planning to beat his previous record of 330km/h that was set a couple of years ago on the same bike.

If you are interested in heading along, click here for all the event info.