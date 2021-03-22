Meet the million-dollar machines headlining New Zealand's biggest supercar show

Next month, Giltrap Group will hold the biggest supercar show that New Zealand has ever seen at its premises on Great North Road in Auckland.

Dubbed the Starship Foundation Supercar Show, it's set to feature the most impressive gathering of supercars that our country has seen, with metal from McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini making an appearance.

Topping the bill is a trio of McLarens that all cost well over $1 million each. These are the Speedtail, the Senna, and the P1, which was McLaren's first hybrid hypercar released back in 2013.

These British speed machines will be joined by Lamborghini's 'full supercar set' which consists of almost every V12-powered coupe that the company has built. It will include the Countach, Diablo, Murcielago, and the Aventador SVJ.

Interestingly, a Bugatti Veyron will also make an appearance, which is probably the only one of its kind currently in the country. The Porsche 918 Spyder also falls into this uber-exclusive category.

In terms of racing metal, Mad Mike's Lamborghini Huracan drift car will make an appearance alongside Michael Schumacher's Benetton Formula 1 car. The Heart of Racing's AMR Vantage GT3, which won numerous titles around the country last year will also be there.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Giltrap Group for this event which is bound to bring much joy to car enthusiasts alike while raising vital funds to bring brighter futures to the children of New Zealand,” says Starship Foundation Chief Executive Aisha Daji Punga.

“The Starship Supercar Show perfectly sums up what Giltrap Group are about. We love cars, and we have a long history supporting Starship. I am genuinely excited not only to be part of this event but as a car fan; I can’t wait to see some of these cars in the metal” adds Michael Giltrap, Joint Managing Director of Giltrap Group.

The Starship Foundation Supercar Show will take place on the 11th of April, in the Giltrap building at 119 Great North Road, Grey Lynn. Tickets are sold per session. Six sessions are available between 8:30am and 5:30pm, Sunday 11th April. Session duration is 90 minutes.

Click here for more information.