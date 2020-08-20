Meet the Pickman: A tiny electric ute that promises massive things

Now that electric cars aren't so much of a rarity as a reality, manufacturers are getting serious about releasing electric utes and trucks, and in standard American fashion, almost every model is huge.

You've got Tesla with the Cybertruck, Ford's bringing out an electric F-150, and Rivian is almost ready to release the highly-anticipated RT1. But what about the small ones? Enter the Pickman.

Unlike the other American electric trucks, the Pickman looks like it could've been a Kei truck in Japan, comes in two-door and four-door applications, and only has a 4kW electric motor.

If you're wondering what a 4kW motor is good for in a full-sized vehicle, you aren't the only one. But according to the brand, this small powertrain is capable of towing up to 1.8-tonnes, and can carry up to 900kg in the tray. We wouldn't be trying those two tasks at the same time, though.

In terms of on-road capabilities, this little ute will top out at 45km/h, and will travel up to 120km on a single charge. These two figures are exactly impressive, but the starting price might change that.

In America, a base-model Pickman can be purchased from just $10,000 (NZ$15,000) with the off-road capable 'XR' costing an extra $5,000. For this package, wider tyres, fender flares, and an auxiliary battery is added.

While the Pickman isn't offered outside of America and China, we could see electric utility vehicles picking up popularity in farming applications across Australia and New Zealand.

Check out this American farmer's review of his Pickman: