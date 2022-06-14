Home / News / Meet the Porsche 928 restomod with the futuristic 1980s interior

Meet the Porsche 928 restomod with the futuristic 1980s interior

By Maxene London • 14/06/2022
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

There is a multitude of Porsche 911 restomods in the world, but this one Nardone Automotive of a Porsche 928 is described as "a perfect little sister for all the beautiful 911 restos out there."

The Nardone 928, which was revealed last week, is a modernisation of the classic vehicle that doesn't veer too far from its traditional form.

Performance and function are enhanced, but most of the lightweight components have been reskinned. The headlights and taillights have been restyled with a modern twist, with the headlights retaining the pod-like original pop-ups and the taillights now a skinny cyberpunk light bar. 

Inside, the car has been updated with a streamlined design and upholstery of Alcantara and Foglizzo Italian leather. The car features the Porsche Classic Management infotainment system with integrated Apple CarPlay.

READ MORE

The car has also been upgraded with electronically controlled active suspension and variable-ratio electric power steering. The naturally aspirated V8 has been retuned to 298kW, and it features a six-speed manual transaxle (up from the factory five).

Over its 18-year production run, Porsche only sold about 61,000 units of the 928. It's an underappreciated vehicle, but Nardone hopes to spark a wider public appeal with this restomod, and is showing it off at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from June 23 through 26.

Tags

Porsche
