Meet the team scooting the length of NZ in the name of mental health

April 15th this year will see a bunch of like-minded guys setting off from Auckland for the top of the top and starting our journey the length of New Zealand wearing their hearts on our sleeves and the great work of the Mental Health Foundation (MHF) on their backs.

Over ten days they'll ride from Cape Reinga to Bluff, mostly on Vespa scooters but with a few other bike types thrown in for good measure in support the work of the MHF.

Vespas are designed for a trip around town not long open road riding so they're aware that it's going to hurt, but they love their cause more. Every day thousands of Kiwis are challenged to get through, often without the resources they need to maintain positive well-being and function well in their everyday lives.

They're riding to raise awareness that everyone has their own state of mental health. And that nothing is ‘good’ or ‘bad’ but that every so often some of us need a helping hand to get through. #weallhavementalhealth

Donations will help the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand provide people, workplaces, schools and communities with the tools they need to build positive mental health and well-being.

They claim that they're ambitious, even mad, but are out to raise a minimum of $100,000.

If you are interested in helping their cause, head over to the website here, where you can donate to the Mental Health Foundation.