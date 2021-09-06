Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 revealed as the brand's first high-performance BEV

Just when we thought that the EQG was the coolest thing to come from Mercedes' appearance at the 2021 IAA Mobility Show in Munich, the German brand goes and whips the covers off a high-performance EQS.

Revealed as the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53, this electric sedan is expected to do battle with things like the Porsche Taycan and the Audi e-tron GT at the expensive end of the electric segment.

Like most high-performance electric vehicles, this EQS uses a dual-motor system featuring AMG-specific units. In standard form, it makes 484kW and 950Nm, which is sent to all four wheels.

With the Dynamic Plus performance package thrown on, it brings peak power and torque up to a mammoth 560 and 1020Nm, but it's only available when 'Race Start' mode is selected.

Despite these huge figures, performance isn't as impressive as its Porsche and Audi-built rivals as the 0-100km/h sprint is completed in 3.4 seconds, and top speed sits at 250km/h.

In terms of battery tech, it gets a 107.8kWh unit with "AMG specific" wiring. Range sits around the 550km mark, according to the WLTP cycle, which is slightly down on the 770km from the standard EQS.

When it comes to stopping power, the AMG gets 415mm discs with six-piston calipers at the front and 378mm discs with single-piston calipers at the rear. An optional AMG ceramic system is also available.

Like the Porsche Taycan, this AMG EQS will emit a noise thanks to the AMG Sound Experience. This function will play sound both inside and outside the car, and feature up to five different sound modes.

While this is quite the performance package, it's still only wearing the 53 badge, which is traditionally AMG's way of saying that there will be another variant being introduced above this one.

While there's nothing set in stone yet, we wouldn't be surprised to see an EQS 63 revealed, with power and performance that matches the likes of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and the Tesla Model S Plaid.