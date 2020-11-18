Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series claims production car record around the Nürburgring

Back in 2018, Lamborghini claimed the production car record around the Nürburgring by completing a blistering 6:44.97 lap. And until today, no manufacturer has managed to beat that record.

We're happy to confirm that Lamborghini's stint at the top of the standings has finally been ended by a German brand, with Mercedes-AMG's new GT Black Series claiming a new record of 6:43.616.

Unveiled earlier this year as AMG's most powerful car of all time, the GT Black Series uses a 4.0-litre biturbo flat-plane V8 that sends a hefty 536kW to the rear wheels through a seven-speed DCT transmission.

To set the record, the Black Series was driven by factory GT3 driver Maro Engel, and the car was in full attack mode. This meant lowering the coilovers as far as they could go, and setting the front splitter to the "race" position.

AMG also revealed that the car was sitting on the same soft compound Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres that are shipping on customer delivered cars.

This record was reportedly broken on the same day as the four-door GT 63 S claimed the executive-class luxury record with a time of 7:27, which is extremely impressive for a car of its size.

According to Engel, he managed 300km/h down the back straight, and claimed that the Black Series is "significantly faster than my GT3 race car." And if that isn't a good sales pitch, we don't know what is.