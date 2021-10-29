Mercedes-AMG reveals stunning new V8-powered SL roadster

It seems that the days of the petrol-powered sports cars are almost numbered, but Mercedes-AMG's latest unveiling proves a strong point as to why we shouldn't bid farewell just yet.

Overnight, the all-new SL roadster was unveiled, and for the first time ever, it's exclusively being sold with a V8, although a plug-in hybrid E Performance variant is supposedly on the way.

Interestingly enough, this V8 isn't the first large change coming to SL, as it is also only being sold with an all-wheel drive powertrain, and will come with a soft-top roof instead of a retractable hardtop.

Speaking of this V8, both SL 55 and SL 63 models will get AMG's famous 4.0-litre twin-turbo unit beneath the bonnet. In the top-spec SL 63, 430kW and 800Nm will be sent to all four wheels.

In terms of performance, the SL 63 should be able to hit 100km/h in just 3.5 seconds, which is a figure comparable with that of a Porsche 911 turbo.

Considering that this future E Performance model will likely get the same tech as the 700kW GT 63 E Performance, we can expect to see this number cut down even more.

When it comes to the chassis, this SL was developed entirely by the AMG team, and shares zero parts from any other Mercedes product. It is built from a lightweight aluminium composite, and boasts 18 per cent higher torsional rigidity over the last SL.

As standard, the SL 63 gets a limited-slip differential at the rear, and a rear steering system. Carbon-ceramic brakes are also an option if you plan on hitting the local track.

On the inside, things are quite familar, with a 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen taking pride of place on the dash. This screen can be tilted by up to 20 degrees in order to compensate for glare if the roof is down.

We're still waiting to hear from Mercedes-AMG New Zealand regarding local availability, but we've got high hope for this epic little roadster.