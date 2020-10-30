Mercedes-AMG's $700K track monster confirmed for NZ, but there's a catch

Those looking for a true race car for the road, and enjoy sitting behind the engine rather than in front of it, the recently-announced Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is a perfect candidate.

But if you've managed to scrape the $700K together needed to purchase one, we've got some bad news. All three GT Black Series vehicles destined for New Zealand have already been allocated.

Modelled off the AMG GT DTM racer, the Black Series is easily the most insane-looking road car that has ever come from the German brand, with its huge front grille and enormous rear wing.

Arguably the most interesting aspect of this winged monster is the fact that it features the most powerful engine AMG has ever dropped in a car with 537kW and 800Nm on tap.

This comes from a highly-modified version of the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that can be found across the AMG range. It's able to propel the small coupe to 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds and 200km/h in nine seconds.

Like every other AMG GT, power in the Black Series is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. A set of bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R MO tyres give it all the grip it needs on the tarmac.

Mercedes-AMG has confirmed that all three models bound for New Zealand have been sold with the optional Track Package. This includes a lightweight titanium-tube cage and four-point seat harnesses.

While it's somewhat redundant mentioning a price considering that these three cars have already been allocated to customers, it was also recently revealed that the GT Black Series lands here with a $707,000 price tag plus on road costs.