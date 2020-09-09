Mercedes-AMG's new G-Wagen concept racer is the stuff of dreams

Despite the incredible popularity of SUVs among regular folk, this hasn't translated into motorsport, as quite frankly, no one really wants to see big-bodied, high-riding wagons, bouncing around race tracks.

That sentiment might be set to change with AMG's new G-Class concept that blends the lines between NASCAR-styled racers, and the iconic G-Wagen shape.

Dubbed Project Geländewagen, the project was a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz's Chief Designer and Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, and explores ultimate AMG G63 performance.

Unlike the regular road-going G63, this one sits a lot lower to the ground, and gets large fender extensions that match the running boards below the doors. Despite the rear door hinges, it has also effectively been turned into a two-door as the rear guards cover the doors.

A set of large "dub" style wheels sit in these massive arches, and are shod in NASCAR-style tyres with yellow lettering. You'll also notice a lack of lights and mirrors, as those things aren't necessary on the track.

On the inside, the Geländewagen looks exactly how you'd expect a full-spec race SUV to look. A formula-styled steering wheel sits in front of a minimalistic gauge cluster, and a pair of racing seats have replaced the luxury leather usually found in the cabin.

As it is just a concept, power train details weren't revealed, but we can imagine that it would use a modified version of the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 found in the AMG G63 if it ever became a reality.

For now, one lucky (and wealthy) AMG fan will take this 1:3 scale model of the Geländewagen home for a hefty price, and here's hoping that AMG will consider making it real-world racer.