Mercedes-AMG SL 43 revealed as a high-performance four-cylinder roadster

Mercedes has taken the covers off its new sports car, which is packed with F1-derived tech.

The German brand’s new four-seater SL 43 AMG convertible relies on a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 280kW and 480Nm.

This engine is the first in the world to use an electric exhaust gas turbocharger to boost its performance.

The electric turbocharger is based on the same technology used by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

That translates to quicker initial response and increased performance across the rev range.

Jochen Hermann, Chief Technical Officer of Mercedes‑AMG said the company was fortunate it could draw on the wealth of experience from its high performance engine team.

“The electric exhaust gas turbocharger is a fascinating example of the extensive transfer between Formula 1 technology and the development of production vehicles,” said Hermann.

“The technology increases agility and thus driving fun, while at the same time improving the efficiency of the drive system. We are pursuing ambitious goals with a view to our electrified future.”

Mercedes pairs the hi-tech engine with a nine-speed automatic transmission and rear wheel drive.

It can reach 100km/h from a standstill in 4.9 seconds on the way to an electronically limited top speed of 275km/h.

There are six driving modes including Slippery, Sport, Race and Individual.

The SL’s sporty nature is cemented by big AMG composite brakes to improve stopping power.

Inside there are plenty of mod-cons, including a central display paired with a 12.3-inch digital instrument display.

Buyers can have faux leather seats or upgrade to supple Nappa leather upholstery.

Big 20- or 21-inch alloy-wheels build on the four-door drop-top’s sporty appeal.

The four-cylinder version joins a pair of SL variants powered by a thumping 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8.

The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 is good for 350kW and 700Nm, enough to reach 100km/h in 3.9 seconds.

Customers who want more poke can pick the SL 63.

This version comes with a potent 430kW and 800Nm, which enable it to reach 100km/h in 3.6 seconds before going on to a 315km/h top speed.

- News.com.au