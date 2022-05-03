Mercedes-AMG teases one-off sportscar collab with Will.I.Am
Mercedes-AMG has teased a one-off sportscar created in collaboration with artist and entrepreneur Will.I.Am.
The teaser showcases a G-Class face with a two-door coupe silhouette, but it's pretty unconventional.
The front end of the Will.I.AMG, as it's called, is inspired by G-Class with its round LED headlights, a boxy shaped nose and AMG-like bumper intakes.
Seeing the face of a rugged SUV on a low-slung sportscar isn't something you see every day. It's the sort of unconventional design you'd imagine seeing in a rendering only, but this is a full-blown real-life vehicle.
The profile of the car isn't what you'd expect either. The roofline looks similar to the current AMG GT, with the rear resembling the AMG GT 4-door with the same boot and LED taillights. But the teaser video also reveals a pair of suicide doors, angular surfacing and SLR-style vents on the front fenders.
The one-off model will debut on May 5th to raise money for school engineering programs.
According to Will.I.Am's official website, he “created a car for Mercedes-AMG that will help fund inner-city school engineering programs to prepare our youth for a technological tomorrow”.