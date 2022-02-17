Mercedes-AMG to take on Tesla with high-performance EQE

Late last year, Mercedes-Benz gave the world its first glimpse of the all-electric EQS sedan, which promised to not only offer extreme electric luxury, but is also the most aerodynamic road car of all time.

More recently, the AMG EQE was revealed, and although it does come with an extremely impressive powertrain with more than enough power, it wears a similar "sleek" design to the EQS.

According to Mercedes, the EQE is built on a chassis that's largely constructed from recycled steel. This chassis encloses a 90kWh battery, which should be good for over 300km of range off a charge.

Because it wears the AMG badge, performance is the EQE's main game, and with 460kW/950Nm at all four wheels, it sounds like it's a purpose-built speed machine.

In standard form, it'll hit 100km/h in 3.4-seconds, but throw in the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, and this goes down to just 3.2-seconds.

Handling is handled by actively damped air suspension which adjusts height at speed. It comes on 20-inch wheels as standard, but 21s can be optioned if buyers want carbon ceramic brakes.

Like the regular petrol-powered E-Class, you can expect to see an extremely luxurious cabin in the EQE, and it'll also get the 'hyperscreen' which extends over the entire dash.

Pricing hasn't been revealed for this model, but we can imagine that it will be in the six-figure region when it lands in New Zealand.