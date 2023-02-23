Mercedes-Benz EQE EV launched in New Zealand: Three Pointed Star's next generation

Mercedes-Benz has launched the second of its ground-up pure-electric vehicles in New Zealand: the EQE. Built on the same platform as the super-luxury EQS, it's essentially a battery electric vehicle (BEV) alternative to the conventional E-Class - as the name suggests, just like the EQS sits alongside the S-Class.

The marque's new "sporty business saloon" has a slightly shorter wheelbase than the EQS, with shorter overhangs and more recessed flanks. It's almost as slippery, though: the drag coefficient is 0.22, compared with the EQS's 0.20.

Interior space exceeds the E-Class in several dimensions, including interior length (+80mm) and front shoulder room (+27 mm).

The EQE has been launched in New Zealand in three models – the EQE 300, EQE 350 4Matic, and the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+.

The $132,100 EQE 300 is a single-motor 180kW/550Nm rear-drive model, with 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds and an 89kWh battery giving 626km (NEDC, so expect less under the more stringent WLTP regime).

It has the latest generation of the MBUX multimedia system, including Navigation Premium with an augmented reality overlay. A large centrally mounted OLED screen includes a fingerprint scanner to activate personalised driver profiles. The AMG Line interior includes sports-style seats and a multifunction sports steering wheel in Nappa leather.

The $145,000 EQE 350 4Matic is driven by dual e-motors, with 215kW/765Nm, 0-100km/h in 6.3sec and range of 590km (NEDC). Externally, the EQE 350 is distinguished by an AMG spoiler lip.

The range is topped by the $195,000 EQE 53 4Matic+ delivers. Its dual e-motors generate 460kW/950Nm, with 0-100km/h in just 3.5sec and range of 500km (NEDC).

By way of comparison, the current E-Class lineup ranges from the $110,600 E 200 to the $245,200 E 63 S Matic+.

All EQE models are covered by a five-year unlimited kilometre warranty, plus a "battery certificate" for high-voltage batteries that applies for a term of 10 years or up to 250,000km.