Mercedes-Benz pulls the covers off the new E-Class coupe, reveals AMG variant

A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz pulled the covers off the revised E-Class sedan, and revealed the subtle tweaks that were made. Unsurprisingly, the coupe looks exactly the same, minus a couple of doors.

Sporting a new face, a new straight-six engine, and a handsome overall aesthetic, this 2021 coupe and cabriolet combo certainly look the part.

READ MORE: Mercedes-Benz unveils 2021 E-Class with revised aesthetics and new engine

As the name might suggest, most of the work here was done to the E-Class' front end, just like the sedan, whereas the rear has been left mostly the same. Slight tail light changes and a lower diffuser on the AMG is noticeable.

Just like the sedan, the 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine provides power alongside a mild 48-volt hybrid system. In the E 450, this makes 268kW, and in the AMG, it pumps out 319kW.

On the outside, the E 53 differentiates itself from the regular model through a vertical-slat grille, a small lip spoiler, quad exhausts, and a set of 19-inch wheels. Buyers can also opt for 20-inch examples if they wish.

Mercedes-Benz's smart new steering wheel is also implemented here, one that can detect whether the driver is holding it or not, without having to make adjustments. The standard MBUX infotainment system sits behind the fancy new wheel.

Unsurprisngly, the cabriolet features an incredibly fancy retractable soft top that's comprised of multiple layers which keeps the cabin quiet and warm. Furthermore, the Aircap electric wind deflector and Airscarf neck warmer all work to keep occupants comfortable with the top down.

Official pricing for these two-door E-Class models is yet to be announced by Mercedes-Benz, but we can imagine that they'd be hitting NZ shores within the year.

Click here to view all Mercedes-Benz listings on Driven.