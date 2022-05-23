Mercedes-Benz recalls over 17,500 cars in NZ and Australia

Mercedes-Benz has ordered a recall of 17,687 cars in New Zealand and Australia.

A fault in the recalled vehicles could cause the brakes to fail, which has prompted the automaker to warn owners to "stop driving immediately."

Mercedes-Benz New Zealand has announced a recall of certain ML-Class, GL-Class (164 platform) and R-Class vehicles (251 platform) from model years between 2005 and 2013 due to a concern with the fitted brake booster. The recall affects 1,982 vehicles in New Zealand.

Based on isolated reports and subsequent analysis, Mercedes-Benz has found that in some of the vehicles mentioned above the function of the brake booster could be affected by advanced corrosion in the joint area of the housing.