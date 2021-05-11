Mercedes-Benz reveals the all-electric EQT minivan

While SUVs may rule the roost on the automotive market these days, minivans aren't completely dead and gone, with a handful of automakers still committed to the cause.

Just recently, Meredes-Benz whipped the covers off the humble minivan's future — an electric EQT concept that shows off what the upcoming T-Class van is going to look like.

Click here to view all Mercedes-Benz listings on DRIVEN

Underneath this fancy Mercedes sits a Renault Kangoo, but the team from Germany has made sure to cover any evidence of French input, to convince you that this is a proper Mercedes.

At the front of the van is a grille that's come from the flagship EQS, which features slim LE headlights that are connected via a bank of smaller LED lights. The rear has a similar light arrangement.

On the inside, the EQT is in line with the rest of the EG range with its flashy digital displays, and white leather appointments. Other highlights on the inside include the MBUX infotainment system and a panoramic sunroof.

While the German brand is yet to reveal the electric powertrain options, we can expect to see the Kangoo's 44kWh battery in the base model. For the bigger, family-focused model, we can imagine it will get a bigger battery with more range.

We're still yet to see the final form of this EQT concept, but we can imagine that it might be the minivan needed to get the masses out of SUVs.