Mercedes-Benz's new C-Class sedan revealed with S-Class tech

While BMW may have started the compact executive class with its 3 Series, it seems that Mercedes-Benz has taken the spotlight here in recent years with impressive tech developments in the C-Class sedan.

The German brand continues to push the envelope, revealing its latest C-Class sedan overnight, which doesn't look drastically different from the outgoing model, but brings a lot of new tech on this inside.

This new C-Class measures 6.3 centimetres longer than the last one, and the wheelbase has grown by 2.5 centimetres. This serves to increase second-row passenger space, which now gets 2 centimetres more legroom.

In terms of styling, this sedan has been made to look more like the bigger ones in Mercedes' line-up. It gets a rear end that looks a lot like the new S-Class, and an interior that follows this same theme.

Instead of the one large screen that spanned across the dash of the last generation, the new C-Class gets two screens, one for the gauge cluster, and the other to handle infotainment and other systems.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed that this new system will be running second-generation MBUX, which includes the "Hey Mercedes" voice activation control. Every screen in the cabin is angled towards the driver at six degrees, for complete control.

For the first time in the model's history, the whole line-up will make use of four-cylinder engines. Interestingly, ever single model will benfit from some form of hybrid system alongside the petrol mill.

Pictured here, the C300 gets a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine 190kW and 400Nm from its hybrid powertrain. Thanks to the 4-Matic's all-wheel drive system this C300 will hit 100km/h in 5.9 seconds.

We can expect the Mercedes-AMG C63 to be unveiled at a later date, which will ditch its V8 engine for the first time ever. This will reportedly be powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid with more power than the current twin-turbo V8.

Mercedes-Benz New Zealand has revealed that this new C-Class will be landing in the fourth quarter of this year, with pricing and specification information being revealed closer to that time.