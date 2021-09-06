Mercedes-Benz unveils the stunning EQG Concept

Like most automakers, Mercedes-Benz is on a quest to electrify its whole line-up before strict emission regulations come into play, and penalise high-emitting vehicles.

As a result of this, even the brand's most iconic petrol and diesel vehicles will have to make the switch, including the G-Class, which has been given a rather drastic electric makeover.

Dubbed the EQG Concept, this electric off-roader retains the shape of the second-generation G-Class, but adds a bunch of EQ design cues including the illuminated front grille, and a two-tone colour scheme.

Other interesting design aspects include the roof-mounted LED light bar, illuminated side guards, a roof rack, and a squared-off spare wheel cover at the rear.

Mercedes-Benz is yet to reveal full powertrain details, as it is still under development. The brand did reveal that it will feature four electric motors, which will provide "enormous pulling power and controllability."

Considering that the current G 63 uses a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with over 430kW, it will be interesting to see if this electric G-Class can outperform it.

The four electric motors will be connected to a shiftable two-speed transmission, and Mercedes has stated that this EQG will have "a climbing capacity of up to 100 percent on the suitable ground."

Given that this EQG is based on the same ladder frame as the traditional G-Class, it will also retain the same independent suspension system at the front, and rigid axle at the rear.

But considering that the battery will be mounted low in the floor, we can expect the EQG to feature a lower centre of gravity than the fossil fuel-powered options.

Mercedes is still yet to provide a date for the EQG official unveiling, but we can imagine that it will be within the year.