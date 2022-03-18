Mercedes cars will be made from 40% recycled materials within 10 years

Mercedes-Benz has the goal of having a CO2-neutral fleet of new passenger vehicles by 2039.

To achieve this goal, the automaker has outlined a number of new processes and materials it'll be introducing to its vehicle lineup.

One of those initiatives, the fleet will be made up of an average of 40 percent recycled materials.

Markus Schäfer, Mercedes’ chief technology officer, says “our vision is to transform our entire value chain into as closed a loop as possible.”

“Our series-production vehicles already contain a large number of recycled materials. Within the next ten years, we will increase the share of secondary raw materials in our passenger car fleet to an average of 40 percent.”

This will include processes we're already familiar with, such as materials made of fishing materials and PET bottles, as well as the use of chemical recycling. This allows things like used tires and other difficult-to-recycle plastics to be broken down into their chemical components and then re-produced into new materials.

Mercedes is also exploring the use of UBQ, which is a material made from converted mixed household waste, and a partially CO2-based foam called polyol. Polyol is an automotive-grade polyurethane foam that can be used in rear seat cushions for example. Up to 20 percent of the material is chemically bound carbon dioxide that would otherwise go into the atmosphere.

Other interesting materials the automaker is considering include carpets made from bamboo fibres and a silk-like material that's totally free of animal products.

The brand is also looking at leather alternatives, using powdered cactus fibers and fungal mycelia as a way to avoid using leather. But, if customers do prefer leather, the automaker will start offering exclusively sustainably-sourced leather. This means the automaker will look at the entire process of the source of the leather, from livestock breeding to tanning. It will only source leather from suppliers that comply with animal welfare rules.

Mercedes also plans to reduce the consumption of CO2 in the production of steel in its vehicles. The Mercedes-AMG SL’s structural castings are made from die-cast alloys with up to 100 percent recycled aluminium scrap. This reduces CO2 emissions by more than 90 percent, according to the automaker.

“Sustainability is the foundation of all Mercedes-Benz research and development activities,” says Schafer. “Our goal is to be the technology leader in environmental engineering by achieving more with less. To this end, we are accelerating our innovation speed and bringing new, sustainable technologies into series production as quickly as possible.”