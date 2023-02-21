Mercedes farewells AMG V8s with special-edition C and E Class models for NZ

Mercedes-Benz New Zealand says it has secured "only limited numbers" of C 63 S coupe/cabriolet and E 63 S sedan models that will be the last of their series to be powered by AMG's 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.

The current C Class sedan is already in a new generation, and the forthcoming C 63 will be powered by an uprated version of the hand-built 2.0-litre four-cylinder found in the A 45, matched to a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) system. The next E 63 (likely to be 2024) will also be powered by PHEV technology, probably featuring a six-cylinder petrol.

But no more V8s for C or E after these and that's the final word from Mercedes-AMG.

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S cabriolet Final Edition (above) is priced at $242,429 (a $31k premium over the standard version) for NZ. It's finished in Manufaktur Graphite Grey with unique yellow/grey decals.

It wears the Exterior Carbon Package and cross-spoke alloy wheels: 19-inch on the front and 20in at the rear. AMG ceramic brakes are also fitted at the front.

The interior features AMG Performance front seats upholstered in Nappa grey and black leather with yellow stitching, and an AMG Performance steering wheel.

Other interior design elements are in dark aluminium and matt carbon fibre, with a "Final Edition" badge on the centre console.

The C 63 S coupe Final Edition picks up all of that and adds the AMG Aerodynamic Package, as well as an additional "Final Edition" badge on the C-pillar (the cabriolet can't have that, of course). It's priced at $221,712 - a $33k premium over the not-quite-so-final C 63 S two-door.

The E 63 S 4Matic+ sedan Final Edition has the same grey paintwork, decals, the Exterior Carbon Package and 20in cross-spoke alloys all-round. Multibeam LED lights and the full ceramic braking system are standard. Aside from the aforementioned Final Edition interior elements, the cabin goes even bigger on the carbon trim and includes the Driving Assistance Package and an MBUX augmented reality overlay for the navigation.

The E 63 S 4Matic+ is the final edition of the Final Editions and is priced at $290,274 (up $45k over the regular model).